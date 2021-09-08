DigitalBridge Group Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 87.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 137.9% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $603.29. The company had a trading volume of 281,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $613.85. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

