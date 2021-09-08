DigitalBridge Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Alexander’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Alexander’s worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alexander’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.41. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,004. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

