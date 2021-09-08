DigitalBridge Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin makes up about 1.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after buying an additional 961,704 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,716 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 7,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.