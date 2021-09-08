DigitalBridge Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 8.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Crown Castle International worth $68,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.08. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

