DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 32,000 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 1.4% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,479. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.