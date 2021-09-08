DigitalBridge Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises about 0.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.29. 3,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

