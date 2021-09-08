DigitalBridge Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

TMUS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.72. 97,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

