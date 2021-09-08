Digitalcoin Market Cap Tops $383,921.58 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $383,921.58 and approximately $200.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.78 or 0.07334745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $658.93 or 0.01426201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00393225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.17 or 0.00573930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00551231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00334869 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,733,768 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

