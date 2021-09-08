DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Harold Matthew Norman Sells 17,838 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,161.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,659. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after buying an additional 600,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after buying an additional 307,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after buying an additional 864,719 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

