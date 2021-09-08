Digitex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.23 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00170063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.29 or 0.00722836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043280 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

