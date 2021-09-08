Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $202.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $210.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.