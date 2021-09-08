DinoExchange Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $202,708.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00192416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.85 or 0.07193915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,333.87 or 0.99801587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.27 or 0.00735086 BTC.

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

