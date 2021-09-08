DinoSwap (DINO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.89 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $12.44 million and $1.89 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00187712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.73 or 0.07234640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.07 or 0.99949428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.00900060 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 69,864,576 coins and its circulating supply is 25,157,777 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

