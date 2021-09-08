Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.86. 226,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 296,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIV. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The firm has a market cap of C$347.64 million and a P/E ratio of 37.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.79%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

