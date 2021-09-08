dKargo (DKA) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, dKargo has traded 4% lower against the dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $166.39 million and $24.31 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00168474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00721558 BTC.

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

