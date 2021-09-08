DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 224.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

DNBBY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 299,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

