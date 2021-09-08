DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 224.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
DNBBY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 299,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
