DODO (DODO) Market Cap Reaches $164.66 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003228 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $164.66 million and approximately $124.96 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DODO has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00162072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.00715564 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

