DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0474 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $750,665.87 and approximately $4,184.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017783 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001372 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,848,244 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

