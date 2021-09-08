Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz Sells 248 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $23,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 441,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $83,787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $83,700,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

