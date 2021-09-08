DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Down 7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 27,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,328,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

DOYU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its position in DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

