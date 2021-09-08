DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $95,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 159,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus dropped their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

