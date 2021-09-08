DragonVein 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,548.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $53,548.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,669.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $668.40 or 0.01432184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00584752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00336889 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

