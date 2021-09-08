Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,190.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), with a volume of 609877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,156 ($15.10).

Several analysts have issued reports on GROW shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,003.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 887.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.45.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

