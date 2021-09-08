DREP [old] (DREP) Price Down 31.3% This Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00156952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00732541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00150782 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.