DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

