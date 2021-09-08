Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,077 shares of company stock worth $31,881,910 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

