Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1,665.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 261,251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. 27,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

