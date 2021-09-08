Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 19,249 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 109.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,965. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

