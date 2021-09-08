Duality Advisers LP Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2,639.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,783. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

