Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000. General Mills makes up approximately 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

