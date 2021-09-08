Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,165 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $108,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.89. 3,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,158. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

