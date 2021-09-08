Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.36% of American Water Works worth $99,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, reaching $188.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,033. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average is $159.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

