Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 3.1% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Prologis worth $240,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,275. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

