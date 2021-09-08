Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 237,210 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,210 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.37% of Welltower worth $128,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,082,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

WELL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,634. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.