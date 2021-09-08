Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,465 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $460,400 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 73,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,944. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

