Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,240 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.51% of Eversource Energy worth $139,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE:ES traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.23. 38,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

