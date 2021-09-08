Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.44. The stock had a trading volume of 165,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average is $218.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.