Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $107.63 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,550 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.60% of Healthpeak Properties worth $107,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

