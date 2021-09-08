Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $115.82 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.27% of Simon Property Group worth $115,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of SPG traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. 47,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,251. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

