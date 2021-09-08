Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $116.59 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,450 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.33% of Xcel Energy worth $116,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 80,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

