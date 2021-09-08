Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $122.71 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,004,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.86% of CenterPoint Energy worth $122,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 103,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,486. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.