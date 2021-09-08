Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 172,683 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,683 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.01% of Apartment Income REIT worth $75,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

