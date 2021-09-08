Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.48% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $143,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 137,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

