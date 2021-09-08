Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for about 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Evergy worth $105,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.22. 15,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,185. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

