Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Cheniere Energy worth $76,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 66,996 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.