Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 215,372 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,372 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.27% of Equity Residential worth $78,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,736. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.