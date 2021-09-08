Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 34,350 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,350 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

UNP traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.87. 87,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,990. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

