Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 8,085 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.80% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $98,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after buying an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,312,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,089,000 after buying an additional 674,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,461. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

