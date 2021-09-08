Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 95,863 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,748,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,863 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.47% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $83,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after buying an additional 139,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 15,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

