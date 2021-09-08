Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.33% of Sempra Energy worth $131,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.61. 17,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,776. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average is $133.06. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

